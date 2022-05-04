Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Decreases By 25.9%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 257,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

