Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Increases By 32.1%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NCPCF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Nickel Creek Platinum (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.