Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Decreases By 20.2%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,755,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nitches stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 343,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,163. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
