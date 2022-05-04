Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Drops By 30.3%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 131.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 214,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.