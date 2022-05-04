Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Expands By 21.4%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

