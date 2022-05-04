Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 22.7%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

