Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Grows By 29.8%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

