Short Interest in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Increases By 23.1%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ KIDS traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 158,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,383. The company has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

