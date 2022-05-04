Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expands By 25.2%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $446,318 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Photronics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.