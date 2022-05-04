Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Drops By 24.4%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 782,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,265. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

