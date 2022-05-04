Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Declines By 27.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,275,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,302.0 days.
Shares of BGAOF remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.
