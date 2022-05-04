Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Declines By 27.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,275,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,302.0 days.

Shares of BGAOF remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

