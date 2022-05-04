Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Decreases By 20.2%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 874,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of RADA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,425. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $751.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

