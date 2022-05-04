Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Rises By 23.6%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

RLLWF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

