Short Interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Decreases By 23.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

