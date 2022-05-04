Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Grows By 27.1%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.

SAFRF stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

