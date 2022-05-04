Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Grows By 27.1%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.
SAFRF stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14.
Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safran (SAFRF)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.