Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Declines By 22.6%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 15,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,828,000 after acquiring an additional 148,906 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.38. 134,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.44. S&P Global has a one year low of $356.95 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

