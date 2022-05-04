Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 19.6%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SRLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,980. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -71.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRLP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

