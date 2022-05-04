Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declines By 23.4%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of EDI stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 11,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,144. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

