Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Grows By 30.6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,446.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $162.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15.

Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

