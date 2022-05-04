Short Interest in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Expands By 25.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 61.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $520,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 8.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:TMST traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $911.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.