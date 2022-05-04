Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Decreases By 22.4%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 37,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,732. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam increased its stake in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

