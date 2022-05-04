Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Declines By 25.1%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 618,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,266. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $769.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

