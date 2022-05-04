Short Interest in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expands By 26.8%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

