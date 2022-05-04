Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declines By 18.2%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

WAB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,687. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

