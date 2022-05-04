Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Showa Denko K.K. alerts:

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Showa Denko K.K. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.