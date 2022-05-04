Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

NYSE SSTK opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,471 shares of company stock valued at $16,987,062 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

