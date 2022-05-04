Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($62.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.89 ($69.36).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.84 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.42 ($53.07). 904,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a one year high of €67.66 ($71.22).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

