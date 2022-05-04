Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Sientra stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

