SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.00. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

