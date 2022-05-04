Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.55.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Sika has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

About Sika (Get Rating)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.