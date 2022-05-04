Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 105223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)
