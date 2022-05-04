Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sirius XM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 338,192 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 58,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

