Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SIRE opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. Sisecam Resources has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

About Sisecam Resources (Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.