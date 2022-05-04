Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 18th

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Sisecam Resources stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.75.
