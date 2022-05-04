Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 18th

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Sisecam Resources stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.75.

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

