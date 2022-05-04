Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,182. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

