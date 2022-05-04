Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,124,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $174.84.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

