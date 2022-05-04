Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$11.09 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.