Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EDTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,306. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

