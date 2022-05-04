Skrumble Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,975.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $57,975.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

