SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.40. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SkyWest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

