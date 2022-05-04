Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $11.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. 53,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

