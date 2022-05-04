Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.77.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

