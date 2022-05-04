Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.77.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. 2,397,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,055. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

