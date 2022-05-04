SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

