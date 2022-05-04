Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,387.00

Shares of Smithson Investment Trust plc (LON:SSON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,387 ($17.33) and last traded at GBX 1,387 ($17.33), with a volume of 293688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($17.74).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,551.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,749.16.
Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)
Featured Stories
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.