SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.74.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $262.67 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.35.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.