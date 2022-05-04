SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by TheStreet

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

SEDG opened at $262.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average is $295.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

