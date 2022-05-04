SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $300.00. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $278.11 and last traded at $277.78. Approximately 20,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 838,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.67.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,520,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.35.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

