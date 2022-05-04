Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2,719 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

