SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 7,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.