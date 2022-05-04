SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:SWI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 7,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
See Also
